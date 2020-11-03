Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Strive acquires GoSave to launch kids account

Strive, the putative UK-based operator of a youth account for kids, has acquired digital piggy bank startup GoSave in an all-stock deal.

Strive is targeting the 0-18 age group, beginning with a basic savings account and £99 interactive piggy bank for the youngest age group, a pocket money app linked to chores for eight-year olds and above, graduating to a full-service debit card for the teen market.

The offering is combined with a marketplace featuring a a range of toy, educational and edtech brands, and a white-label proposition for banks.

The firm, which has opened a waiting list and is about to embark on Seedrs crowdfunding campaign, is entering a crowded marketplace, with competition from the likes of fintechs GoHenry, HyperJar and Osper and junior accounts from challenger banks like Starling and Revolut.

Strive CEO, Ivan Muck, says: "We see a real gap in the market to build a solution for parents that grows with the child, so it’s not just a debit card, it’s a whole 0-18 proposition that parents can start at any age.”

