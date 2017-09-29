Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Timex embeds bPay contactless chip into watchstrap

29 September 2017  |  4176 views  |  0 Barclays bPay

Timex is to release a watch capable of making contactless payments by incorporating the Barclaycard bPay chip into the leather watchstrap.

The Timex Fairfield watch comes with a £159 price tag and enables users to make tap-and-go purchases of £30 and under at over 490,000 locations across the UK. Wearers will also be able to track their spending, top up their balance, and take control of their contactless payments using the dedicated bPay app or website.

Duncan Harris, Timex UK sales and marketing director, says: “We are excited at the possibilities this technology offers consumers in payment solutions and will continue to work with our partners in bringing this to more of our collection."

The release of the smart timepiece follows a range of contactless innovations from Barclaycard including: launching the world’s first contactless car key with DS Automobiles earlier this month, partnerships with Tappy and DCK that embedded bPay into jewellery and watches, and a payments fashion accessories range with Topshop.

Tami Hargreaves, director of innovation and partnerships at Barclaycard Mobile Payments comments: “September marks the 10th anniversary of Barclaycard introducing contactless payments to the UK and our partnership with Timex represents another exciting way ‘touch and go’ technology can be simply and stylishly integrated into fashion and accessories.”
