Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Orka

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Orka raises &#163;29m to grow earned wage access product

Orka raises £29m to grow earned wage access product

Worker tech start-up Orka has raised £29m to double headcount and fuel growth of its earned wage access product Orka Pay.

The fundraise was a mixture of debt financing from Sonovate and equity funding involving the British Business Bank Future Fund and existing investors, including former UK CEO of Adecco Peter Searle. This takes the total raised by Orka to £31.5m since the company launched in 2017.

The Manchester-based start-up says it will use the funding to double its headcount to 50 in 2021 and invest in its portfolio of tech solutions for shift workers.

Launched last year, Orka Pay enables shift workers at partner organisations to withdraw up to 50% of their wages as soon as they have earned them, providing an alternative to high-interest loans and credit card debt.

Tom Pickersgill, co-founder and CEO of Orka, comments: “The worker landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade. More people are looking for work that fits around their life and want the entire process to be less onerous. Our success since launching proves that there is real appetite amongst businesses and employees for an innovative alternative to the traditional recruitment, onboarding and payment model, saving both time and money.”

Related Companies

Orka

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021, [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021, [New Report][New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021

Trending

Related News
Orka launches pay advance platform for hourly workers
/payments

Orka launches pay advance platform for hourly workers

Trending

  1. Citi loses legal battle over $0.5 billion funds transfer gaffe

  2. Goldman Sachs adds investing feature to Marcus

  3. DXC Technology signs deal with Temenos

  4. Monzo calls for mandatory gambling blocks on all UK bank accounts

  5. Revolut rolls out QR code-based payments for business customers

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?