Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Euro Banking Association (EBA)

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

EBAday Innovation REAL TIME PAYMENTS
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EBAday 2021: new speakers announced

EBAday 2021: new speakers announced

Finextra and the Euro Banking Association are thrilled to announce a fresh slew of speakers, guaranteed to draw out the detail and depth of European payments during EBAday 2021.

Hailing from the world’s leading financial institutions, these esteemed speakers will be offering their insight across a broad range of topics including digital identity, CBDCs, real time payments, the ISO 20022 transition, and the trends which are defining payments innovation now and into the future.

Not only will they be sharing their knowledge during the panel sessions, all attendees will have the opportunity to reach out and network with these industry leaders over the bespoke EBAday virtual event platform. The exhibition will be brimming with financial institutions and tech providers ready to mingle, while the highly anticipated Fintech Zone is featuring an impressive selection of leading European fintechs eager to interact and demonstrate their latest products.

Of course, the conversation will continue during breakout discussion chatrooms, where panelists and attendees will join a more unstructured discussion, drilling down into the topics broached during the panel sessions.

The new speakers added to the EBAday 2021 agenda include:

  • Sophia Bantanidis, Head of Regulatory Strategy & Policy TTS Innovation, Treasury & Trade Solutions, Citi
  • Rod Boothby, Global Head of Identity, Santander
  • Neil Brady, Head of Transition & Surveillance Operations, Deutsche Bank
  • Ana Climente, Head of Open Banking, BBVA
  • Marco Hughes, Managing Director, Payment Products, Global Liquidity and Cash Management, HSBC
  • Petia Niederländer, Director, Oesterreichische Nationalbank
  • Daniele Pasqualini, Head of GTB RFP & Onboarding, Intesa SanpaoloPriyanka Rath, Global Head of Liquidity Solutions, Treasury Services and Wholesale Payments, J.P. Morgan
  • Marcello Ronco, Head of GTB Digital Platforms and Ecosystems, UniCredit
  • Christian Schäfer, Head of Global Payments, Corporate Cash Management, Deutsche Bank
  • Adrian Smyth, Head of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, NatWest
  • Ville Sointu, Head of Emerging Technologies, Nordea
  • Gayathri Vasudev, Head of Global Clearing, J.P. Morgan


Running in digital format on 28-30 June for its sixteenth year, EBAday 2021 will welcome a host of board directors, chief executive officers and payments and technology heads from Europe’s leading banks, as well as selected fintechs and registration is now open.

Related Companies

Euro Banking Association (EBA)

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

EBAday Innovation REAL TIME PAYMENTS
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future[New Impact Study] Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Trending

Related News
EBAday 2021: Do we really need CBDCs?
/payments

EBAday 2021: Do we really need CBDCs?

EBAday 2021: full event agenda now released
/payments

EBAday 2021: full event agenda now released

EBAday 2021: Nick Ogden to spark intrigue as EBAday’s challenge speaker

28 May

Trending

  1. Klarna takes on credit cards with in-app instalment shopping at all UK online retailers

  2. HSBC opens API developer portal

  3. Derek White swaps Google Cloud for Galileo

  4. American banking lobby hits out at CBDC hype

  5. Bank of England lays down regulatory expectations for stablecoins

Research
See all reports »
Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud

Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk