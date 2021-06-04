EBAday 2021: full event agenda now released

The Euro Banking Association and Finextra’s full EBAday agenda is now live, boasting a jam-packed programme throughout the virtual event from June 28-30.

EBAday 2021, titled ‘Payments transformation in 2021 - The road to success’, is set to bring the European payments landscape into sharp focus over the course of the event, as leading minds and the largest institutions lend their expertise to the debates defining the payments industry.



The event will be split into two core streams, running concurrently throughout the three days, and covering the expansive realms of ‘Practitioners’ insights into payment trends’ and ‘Technology supporting payment advancements.’



Launching the event with a bang, keynote speakers including Wolfgang Ehrmann, chairman of the board at the EBA, Raphael Barisaac, global head of cash management and global co-head of trade finance at Unicredit, and Stefano Favale, head of global transaction banking at Intesa Sanpaolo, will each paint a vivid picture of how the sector is facing unprecedented change as a result of digitalisation and the Covid-19 pandemic.



This will no doubt be reinforced by this year’s challenge speaker Nick Ogden, founder of Worldpay, Clearbank and RTGS.Global, who is set to take ‘A view through the looking glass: Payments of the future’ with his provocative piece.



On day one, attendees will be treated to sessions drawing out the status of instant payments uptake, effective strategising for intraday liquidity, and what the next chapter of Open Banking is going to look like.



Day two will kick off with a fiery roundtable as Sara Castelhano, EMEA head of payments, product and Solutions, JP Morgan, and Christof Hofmann, head of corporate and payment solutions, cash management, Deutsche Bank, launch into a debate centred on how to future-proof payment strategies.



Stream one will then delve into the tough questions required to modernise the financial regulatory system, how correspondent banking is managing its period of huge transformation, and the progress being made as Request to Pay takes its first steps. Stream two will attempt to solve the question: ‘Payments in a real-time world - reality, future, or utopia?’, before diving into the status of digital identity projects being pursued across the globe, and how banks should be approaching Payments-as-a-Service to meet customer expectations.



The momentum only builds during day three of the conference, as ISO 20022 and payments innovation trends are examined in stream one, and the hot topic area of central bank digital currencies is put under the microscope in stream two by speakers from JP Morgan, Citi, Harvard University, and the Deutsche Bundesbank.



Day three is deliciously sandwiched with two roundtables, with Marco Hughes of HSBC and Lee McNabb of NatWest commencing the day discussing the pursuit of payments innovation through collaboration, while a handful of headline speakers will gather to reflect on the event’s key takeaways and highlights at the event’s conclusion.



Each day will also be interspersed with a series of breakaway discussion rooms for participants and speakers to draw out the conversations started during the panel sessions. Attendees will have the opportunity to chat to experts and other participants in a laid-back, unstructured discussion that is sure to drill-in to the nitty-gritty specifics and tough questions.



Running in digital format on 28-30 June for its sixteenth year, EBAday 2021 will welcome a host of board directors, chief executive officers and payments and technology heads from Europe’s leading banks, as well as selected fintechs and registration is now open.