EBAday 2021: Nick Ogden to spark intrigue as EBAday’s challenge speaker

The serial entrepreneur has been confirmed as the event’s highly anticipated challenge speaker. Nick Ogden founded Worldpay, ClearBank and more recently RTGS.Global and remains a leading voice in the payments, banking and fintech landscape.

The coveted ‘challenge speaker’ keynote gives free rein to the selected speaker, encouraging them to share their true views around some of the more contentious elements of the global payments environment.



In an announcement in September 2020, Ogden commented: “As we become increasingly used to interacting on a real time or instant basis, it’s obvious that the international payments system is nowhere near fit for purpose in today’s global digital economy.”



“In times of economic instability, inefficient processes and slow transaction speeds become even more problematic. Invisibility of liquidity undoubtedly contributed to the last global financial crisis.”



The keynote last year saw Chris Skinner, author, blogger and market commentator, inject a healthy dose of energy and controversy to the event, providing a wealth of unconventional views to ignite discussion.



Running in digital format on 28-30 June for its sixteenth year, EBAday 2021 will welcome a host of board directors, chief executive officers and payments and technology heads from Europe’s leading banks, as well as selected fintechs and registration is now open.

