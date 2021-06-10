Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nordigen

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nordigen raises €2.1 million to take on Tink, Plaid and TrueLayer

Nordigen raises €2.1 million to take on Tink, Plaid and TrueLayer

Nordigen, a Latvian startup that is challenging the foundational business models of Tink, Plaid and TrueLayer by providing fee-free access to over 1000 European bank APIs, has raised €2.1 million in a seed financing round.

In addition to offering free open banking connectivity, Nordigen makes its money by providing premium data analytics and insights services to fintechs, banks and lenders.

The business model attracted investment from Black Pearls VC, Inventure, Highgoal Capital, ID4 Ventures, Calchas Holding and angel investors Artis Kehris, Henry Nilert, Gerri Kodres and Riivo Anton.

Aleksander Dobrzyniecki, partner at Black Pearls VC, comments: "Access to banking data is becoming a commodity and Nordigen is creating the next valuable layer on top by turning fragmented financial data into usable information for various types of businesses."

Related Companies

Nordigen

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation[Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation

Trending

Related News
Tink acquires Germany's FinTecSystems
/retail

Tink acquires Germany's FinTecSystems

TrueLayer raises $70 million in preparation for Open Finance moment
/retail

TrueLayer raises $70 million in preparation for Open Finance moment

Plaid hits $13.5 billion valuation on $425 million funding round

07 Apr

TrueLayer launches payments-as-a-service product

26 Jan

Tink closes €85 million extension round bringing total 2020 funding to €175m

11 Dec 2020

Tink acquires credit decisioning provider Instantor

16 Jul 2020

Tink acquires Spanish account aggregation vendor Eurobits for EUR15.5 million

27 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. Klarna takes on credit cards with in-app instalment shopping at all UK online retailers

  2. HSBC opens API developer portal

  3. EU announces European Digital Identity and Wallet framework

  4. Bank of England lays down regulatory expectations for stablecoins

  5. American banking lobby hits out at CBDC hype

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud