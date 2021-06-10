Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Aussie fintech BlackArrow moves HQ to Glasgow

Aussie fintech BlackArrow moves HQ to Glasgow

Australian fintech player BlackArrow has chosen Glasgow as its new headquarters after securing financial support from the Scottish government.

BlackArrow, which has offices in Sydney and Dublin, has picked Glasgow as the centre of its global operations after winning a £573,000 grant award from Scotland’s national economic development agency.

The firm, which has developed an AI-based financial planning app, has promised to create around 45 new software developer and technical support jobs in the city, where it has had an office since 2019.

Mark Hallan, director, global investment, SDI at Scottish Enterprise, says: “BlackArrow is an exciting company that has innovation at its heart, so its decision to choose Glasgow for its next stage of international growth is fantastic news for Scotland and our fintech ecosystem.

“Working with our public sector partners, Scottish Enterprise has been able to demonstrate why Scotland is an ideal home for BlackArrow, primarily due to the quality of our workforce, access to our country’s world-class universities and the collaborative business environment on offer here."

