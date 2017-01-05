Scottish University creates fintech degree course

The University of Strathclyde has launched a Masters of Science (MSc) programme in fintech, what it claims is the first such course in the UK.

The MSc will educate students on the financial, programming and analytical skills needed to accelerate firm's digital transformation and to support Scotland's ambitions to be a centre of financial innovation.

“Fintech is developing rapidly, utilising software and programming code in innovative ways," said Daniel Broby, director of Strathclyde’s Centre for Financial Regulation and Innovation. "It is driving efficiency up and costs down and the digitalisation of transactions is now a cross-disciplinary science. Our new course will equip students with the essential skills and knowledge for a career in this field; it combines theory, intensive practice and industrial engagement."

The year-long course will commence from September 2017 and will be run by the university's Business School, using tutors from the Departments of Accounting and Finance and Management Science.

The course curriculum will feature core fintech elements such as data analytics and financial regulation as well the application of new technology such as blockchain.

While the course may claim to be the first of its kind in the UK, UCL in London does offer an MSC in Entrepreneurship with a fintech sub-stream, while the Open University has teamed up with UK fintech trade body Innovate Finance to launch a 50 hour online 'Fintech 101: Understanding Financial Technology' course. In the US, the Boston-based MIT launched its Fintech Ventures course in November 2015, while the National College of Ireland offers a part time MSc.