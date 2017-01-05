 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Scottish University creates fintech degree course

05 January 2017  |  18820 views  |  0 Scotand

The University of Strathclyde has launched a Masters of Science (MSc) programme in fintech, what it claims is the first such course in the UK.

The MSc will educate students on the financial, programming and analytical skills needed to accelerate firm's digital transformation and to support Scotland's ambitions to be a centre of financial innovation.  

“Fintech is developing rapidly, utilising software and programming code in innovative ways," said Daniel Broby, director of Strathclyde’s Centre for Financial Regulation and Innovation. "It is driving efficiency up and costs down and the digitalisation of transactions is now a cross-disciplinary science. Our new course will equip students with the essential skills and knowledge for a career in this field; it combines theory, intensive practice and industrial engagement."

The year-long course will commence from September 2017 and will be run by the university's Business School, using tutors from the Departments of Accounting and Finance and Management Science.

The course curriculum will feature core fintech elements such as data analytics and financial regulation as well the application of new technology such as blockchain.

While the course may claim to be the first of its kind in the UK, UCL in London does offer an MSC in Entrepreneurship with a fintech sub-stream, while the Open University has teamed up with UK fintech trade body Innovate Finance to launch a 50 hour online 'Fintech 101: Understanding Financial Technology' course. In the US, the Boston-based MIT launched its Fintech Ventures course in November 2015, while the National College of Ireland offers a part time MSc.

ChannelsTRANSACTION BANKINGRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsDEVELOPERE-COMMERCEHUMAN RESOURCES

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

ABN Amro explores blockchain with Dutch university

ABN Amro explores blockchain with Dutch university

27 October 2016  |  8743 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 14 linkedin
You can now get a fintech MBA at NYU Stern

You can now get a fintech MBA at NYU Stern

23 June 2016  |  7611 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 6 linkedin
Swift challenges UK universities to unblock remittance flows

Swift challenges UK universities to unblock remittance flows

27 January 2016  |  5159 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 10 linkedin
Atom taps Durham University maths department to develop new banking model

Atom taps Durham University maths department to develop new banking model

02 September 2015  |  9272 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 7 linkedin
Lloyds challenges student coders to develop gamified banking apps

Lloyds challenges student coders to develop gamified banking apps

20 April 2015  |  7629 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 9 linkedin
Silicon Valley Bank to take students on tech trek

Silicon Valley Bank to take students on tech trek

19 November 2014  |  4431 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 1 linkedin
University incubator companies pitch to Barclays

University incubator companies pitch to Barclays

23 July 2014  |  6846 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 4 linkedin
Students to mentor Citi suits on digital strategies

Students to mentor Citi suits on digital strategies

27 September 2013  |  8304 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 9 linkedin
Visa partners University College Dublin to combat cybercrime

Visa partners University College Dublin to combat cybercrime

18 November 2010  |  8055 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8748 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8314 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8186 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6607 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter