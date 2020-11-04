Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bloomberg BBVA Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Market data distribution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BBVA moves market data network to AWS

BBVA moves market data network to AWS

BBVA has moved its market data distribution network to Amazon Web Services, providing an at-scale platform for the equity markets area of its Corporate & Investment Banking unit that is capable of handling increasingly vast volumes of data

‘BBVA C-Fit’ combines technologies such as Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service and Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka with Bloomberg’s B-Pipe, to render real-time direct access to market data over the cloud.

The new platform hosts all the processes of the equity desks related to the marking and management of market data used to set prices or manage book risk, and may also be used for mass pricing of products for their distribution through electronic channels.

“Cloud adoption in the financial industry has evolved such that access to reliable, high quality data delivered in real-time is the new baseline,” says Cory Albert, global head of cloud strategy for Bloomberg’s Enterprise Data business. “With worry-free cloud access to B-Pipe’s market data, BBVA’s development teams can focus on scaling their projects to provide analytics that would be difficult to attain in an on-premises environment.”

Related Companies

Bloomberg BBVA Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Market data distribution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Optimising cloud governance with increased automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Bloomberg

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the best form of defence?, [On-Demand Webinar] Open Bank[On-Demand Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the best form of defence?

Trending

Related News
BBVA trials quantum computing to optimise investment portfolio management
/markets

BBVA trials quantum computing to optimise investment portfolio management

BBVA explores product sales via Amazon

BBVA explores product sales via Amazon

Bloomberg takes cloud-based real-time data global

12 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. ECB blames third-party network device for Target2 collapse

  2. Soci&#233;t&#233; G&#233;n&#233;rale CIO: how BaaS is future-proofing banking business models

  3. Will China be the world&#39;s first cashless society?

  4. Wipro to acquire Finastra partner Encore Theme

  5. BBVA demonstrates safety of new blank payment cards in public display

Research
See all papers »
Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?