Derek White swaps Google Cloud for Galileo

After less than a year as head of Google Cloud's FS business, Derek White is joining SoFi-owned API and payments platform Galileo as CEO.

White succeeds Galileo CEO and founder Clay Wilkes, who becomes vice chair and remains a member of the board of directors of SoFi.



A 20-year financial services technology veteran, White became vice president of global financial services at Google Cloud last September. Before Google, he was chief digital officer at US Bank and has held similar senior digital roles at BBVA and Barclays.



Salt Lake City-based Galileo provides the API infrastructure layer for some of the world's top fintech startups, including Chime, Robinhood, Monzo, Revolut, Transferwise and Varo. The firm's APIs are used by these players for everything from opening and verifying new financial accounts, issuing and processing payment cards, and launching new products.



The company was bought by online lender SoFi last year for $1.2 billion but continues to be operated independently.



In addition to his CEO role, White will have responsibility for SoFi Corporation International as the company develops plans for further expansion outside the US.



"As Galileo continues to shape the future of fintech, I look forward to working with Galileo’s outstanding clients and the talented Galileo team to accelerate our steady stream of technology innovation, creating tremendous value for our clients, their customers, our employees and every Galileo stakeholder," says White.