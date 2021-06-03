Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
HSBC UK launches fraud awareness app for businesses

HSBC UK launches fraud awareness app for businesses

HSBC has launched a fraud awareness app to provide businesses with up-to-the-minute news on emerging scams.

As well as sending users notifications on new scams and fraud tactics, the free app also includes advice and tips on how to avoid falling victim to fraud and provides real-life stories from customers.

Peter McIntyre, head of small business banking for HSBC UK Commercial Banking, comments: “We firmly believe that by arming businesses with this latest information and advice they will be better placed to spot frauds and scams before they have parted with any of their hard-earned funds.”

Developed in concert with business clients, the app is being released to all businesses - whether HSBC clients or not - after a six-month pilot trial which received positive feedback from users.

Early user Danny Lucas, executive chairman and MD of fit out and finishing company Lucas says the company is bombarded with malicious e-mails everyday.

“Online banking is the lifeblood of our business and having an awareness of scams that are out there and being kept informed on new tactics is absolutely vital," he says. “The HSBC UK fraud app which we’ve been testing for the last six months has proved to be a fantastic source of intelligence for our team and provides us with an extra tool in the fight against financial crime.”

