Viva Wallet launches Tap on Phone feature for Android POS app

Viva Wallet, a pan-European neobank providing localised payment services to businesses has launched a Tap on Phone solution for both contactless and pin payments, with the capability of turning any NFC enabled Android device into a card terminal.

With no installation, no contract, no monthly charges, and no purchase of a physical card terminal required, Viva Wallet’s aim is to provide a cost-efficient alternative to payments acceptance and at the same time, meet consumer expectations in this increasingly digital world where contactless payment is preferred.



Opening up access to payments, merchants can also enhance the payments experience, reduce queue times in-store and hospitality businesses can grant total mobility for waiters taking payments, speeding up the overall process.



Viva Wallet also secured additional financing of $80 million from several technology and financial services investors, including Tencent, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Breyer Capital.



The Greek payments firm, which last year acquired Praxia Bank’s banking license, will continue to use the new financing to accelerate the deployment of Tap on Phone. Viva Wallet is also launching a “one-line-of-code-integration” Smart-Checkout, which adapts dynamically to cardholders’ locality and preferences to improve conversion rates. Merchants will also get access to a new range of advance loan products.