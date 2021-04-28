Viva Wallet secures $80 million financing

Viva Wallet, a pan-European neobank providing localised payment and credit services to businesses across 23 European countries, has secured additional financing of $80 million from several technology and financial services investors, including Tencent, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Breyer Capital.

The Greek payments firm, which last year acquired Praxia Bank’s banking license, will use the new financing to accelerate the deployment of its 'Tap-on-Phone' eftpos payment service, which turns any Android device into a card terminal.



For e-commerce payments, Viva Wallet is also launching a “one-line-of-code-integration” Smart-Checkout, which adapts dynamically to cardholders’ locality and preferences to improve conversion rates. Merchants will also get access to a new range of advance loan products.



Haris Karonis, founder and CEO of Viva Wallet, comments: “We are confident that our investors’ extensive know-how and network of partnerships will accelerate Viva Wallet’s plan to unify the fragmented European payments market. The technology innovations that we are bringing forward to European merchants will help them provide a frictionless, localised payment experience to all their clients, and liberate them from the hassle of maintaining legacy card terminals.”