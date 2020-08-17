Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Jefferies & Company Viva Wallet

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Cloud

Keywords

B2B Coronavirus Investment products Mobile & online banking REAL TIME PAYMENTS
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Viva Wallet seeks €500 million fundraising – Reuters

Viva Wallet seeks €500 million fundraising – Reuters

Greek payments firm Viva Wallet has hired investment bank Jeffries to advise on the €500 million fundraising just weeks after officially acquiring Praxia Bank’s banking license.

Following the completion of the share purchase agreement with AMC Oak, Viva Wallet’s banking licence will allow the Athens-based company to offer a wider range of lending and savings products, due to be announced by the end of 2020.

Sources revealed to Reuters that Jeffries will offer stakes in a new legal entity, taking on Viva Wallet’s banking loans as “Viva wants to be a neobank without a loan book.”

In addition to this, Viva intends to sell existing loans to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) within 24 hours of finalisation in an attempt to remove risk from the balance sheet and help regain the trust of customers and investors after Greece’s sovereign debt crisis.

While both Jeffries and Viva Wallet declined to comment, the deal could provide a blueprint for how European fintech banks raise money in future as some have struggled amid the economic downturn as a result of Covid-19.

Viva offers cloud-based payments services in 23 European countries, providing payment in the euro, British pound and Romanian leu. Last month, e-commerce platform WooCommerce developed by Automattic partnered with Viva Wallet to offer a free Pan-European native payments gateway solution and selected ClearBank as its banking provider in the UK.

Related Companies

Jefferies & Company Viva Wallet

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Cloud

Keywords

B2B Coronavirus Investment products Mobile & online banking REAL TIME PAYMENTS
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Take the Annual Finextra Payments Industry Survey - Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent, Inclusive.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Sustainable Finance Live Report] Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions, [New Report] Sustai[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Trending

Related News
Bob Diamond's digital challenger Praxia in fire sale to Viva Wallet

Bob Diamond's digital challenger Praxia in fire sale to Viva Wallet

Visa makes wearable payments inroads

Visa makes wearable payments inroads

Cryptocurrency exchange operator indicted over massive bitcoin laundering scam

27 Jul 2017

Piraeus Bank opens automated 'e-branches'

14 Mar 2017

N26 opens up to 17 European countries

06 Dec 2016

Anonymous takes on the world's central banks

04 May 2016

Smartphone-only bank Number26 expands across Europe

03 Dec 2015

Trending

  1. Marsalek joins Interpol&#39;s &#39;Most Wanted&#39; ranks

  2. Barclays investigated for spying on employees

  3. N26 faces off with employees over &#39;Works Council&#39;

  4. NatWest to cut 500 jobs and close London tech hub

  5. Marcus to lead new Facebook Financial unit

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks