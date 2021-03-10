Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Security
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ripple settles with Youtube over XRP scam suit

Ripple settles with Youtube over XRP scam suit

Ripple has settled its legal dispute with Youtube over allegations that the video sharing platform failed to disable scam accounts impersonating its CEO Brad Garlinghouse and offering XRP cryptocurrency give-aways.

The nefarious promotions involved hacked YouTube accounts promising free XRP in return for a small initial payment. A single instance of the Scam reportedly resulted in $15,000 of stolen XRP. Ripple alleged that victims had been defrauded out of millions of XRP valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In a complaint filed with the US district court in Norther California in April last year, Ripple said the scam had caused "irreparable harm" to its public image, brand, and reputation as a "direct consequence of YouTube’s deliberate and inexplicable failure to address a pervasive and injurious fraud occurring on its platform".

In a series of tweets, Garlinghouse says the firms have reached a resolution and will work together to prevent, detect and take down scam acciounts.

Related Companies

Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Security
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening, [Webinar] Digi[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Trending

Related News
MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit
/crypto

MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

Ripple formally responds to SEC lawsuit
/crypto

Ripple formally responds to SEC lawsuit

Ripple awaiting XRP enforcement action

22 Dec 2020

Ripple sues YouTube over cryptocurrency scam accounts

22 Apr 2020

Trending

  1. Ripple touts private version of XRP ledger as CBDC problem-solver

  2. European Banking Authority hit by cyber-attack

  3. PayPal linked with $500m bid for crypto asset security firm Curv

  4. ING invests in credit scoring startup Flowcast

  5. Amazon opens cashierless store in London

Research
See all papers »
Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship