Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Fidesmo

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Second-hand clothing meets wearable payments

Second-hand clothing meets wearable payments

Sustainable payment wearables will be created when tech and recycled materials meet in a project between Sweden's Fidesmo and Eskilstuna Folk High School this Spring.

The aim of the project is to demonstrate the possibilities of giving recycled materials new life, even more value and new usability by integrating modern technology. By using recycled materials from ReTuna Återbruksgalleria and small NFC-chips, the students will create a variety of fashion wearables with payment functionality.

The NFC chip is connected to the payment service Fidesmo Pay, which makes it possible to connect a payment card to a variety of alternative devices, such as key fobs, jewellery and garments. Fidesmo Pay was launched in 2019 together with several fashion brands, providing wearables with payment functionality.

The latest initiative is in line with the trend towards a more sustainable and circular economy and a move away from fast fashion products by environmentally-minded consumers.

Hanna Olsson, consumer marketing manager at Fidesmo, comments: "Sustainable fashion and technology is a perfect match - mixing two ways of smart thinking - and not least something we will see more of in the future."

Related Companies

Fidesmo

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Prime Time for Real-Time Report: Highlights & What the Payment Trends Mean for Your Business

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies, [New I[New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Trending Stories

Related News
Wearable payments show sharp rise in uptake

Wearable payments show sharp rise in uptake

Nordea and Swedbank say the time is right for watch wearables

Nordea and Swedbank say the time is right for watch wearables

Man dissolves credit card to make contactless ring

01 May 2019

Timex partners Tappy to tokenize wearables

25 Feb 2019

ABN Amro introduces wearable payments

16 Jan 2019

KBC invites 1000 customers to test wearable payments

08 Nov 2018

Westpac rolls out designer wearables

12 Oct 2018

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Product Manager, Payments & Financial Crime Solutions (London, Global Coverage)

to/into six-figure base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Nationwide to close down branches and disconnect call centres over weekends

  2. SWIFT’s major announcement slips under the radar

  3. Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

  4. Lloyds Banking Group opens dedicated call line for vulnerable customers and NHS staff

  5. Payments revenue to enter negative territory

Research
See all papers »
Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change