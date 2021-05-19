Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Laybuy

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Laybuy raises A$35 million for UK market push

Laybuy raises A$35 million for UK market push

New Zealand-based buy now, pay later outfit Laybuy has successfully undertaken a capital raise for A$35m to further its push into the UK market.

The capital raise comes in the form of a private placement and will be used to invest further in technology, marketing and people.

Laybuy MD Gary Rohloff says: “The opportunity in the UK market should not be underestimated. The UK has a retail market approximately 2.2 times larger than the Australian market in terms of overall spending. It is also a market where a higher proportion of retail spending is online, and where BNPL is still in early stages of adoption."

He says that UK consumers spent more than £151 million through Laybuy in the past year, up 504% on prior year.

The new funding comes as Laybuy seals a number of strategic merchant partnerships with Rakuten, AWIN and Sovrn, which will give users access to over 5,000 merchants in the UK, including household brands Asos, Nike, Marks & Spencer, Amazon and eBay.

Related Companies

Laybuy

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online] Instant Payments: Transforming Corporate Payment experiences for a digital world[EBAday Online Webinar] Instant Payments: Transforming Corporate Payment experiences for a digital world

Trending

Related News
Barclays sees £900m growth opportunity in payments
/payments

Barclays sees £900m growth opportunity in payments

BNPL schemes make it easy to spend, but harder to understand the risks
/payments

BNPL schemes make it easy to spend, but harder to understand the risks

Zilch brings BNPL to UK high street

08 Apr

UK BNPL player Butter raises £15.8 million

30 Mar

BNPL expected to double market share in UK e-commerce within the next four years

24 Feb

FCA to regulate BNPL sector as Brits struggle to pay back Christmas spending

02 Feb

UK Government votes down bill to regulate BNPL firms

15 Jan

Trending

  1. US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

  2. Temenos brings digital asset trading to core banking product

  3. HSBC to take on fintech rivals with multi-currency digital wallet

  4. Central bankers split on CBDC future

  5. AmEx brings BNPL to air travel

Research
See all papers »
Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand