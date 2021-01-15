Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK Government votes down bill to regulate BNPL firms

UK Government votes down bill to regulate BNPL firms

The UK Government has voted down a bill supported by 70 MPs to regulate buy now, pay later firms like Klarna, Laybuy and Clearpay.

The amendment to the financial services bill was sponsored by Labour MP Stella Creasy, who referred to the entry of a host of BNMPL firms as the "next Wonga waiting to happen".

The BNPL industry has seen huge growth in recent years, with the likes of Klarna and Affirm becoming multi-billion dollar giants.

According to research by Credit Karma, a quarter of Brits used buy now, pay later services to fund Christmas shopping, setting up a £2.3 billion bill.

A recent study by Capco reveals that more than half of 18-34 year olds using it have missed a payment and nearly two thirds say it is making them spend more, potentially increasing their chances of getting into debt.

The Financial Conduct Authority is conducting a review into buy now, pay later firms, but some MPs worry that the lengthy process could push regulation out by another 18 months, leaving consumers drowning in debt during an economic downturn.

Creasy express disappointment in the Commons vote in a video posted on twitter headlined "Why we need to stop the Klarnage".

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Industry Sentiment Report] Managing Compliance and Growth

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Industry Sentiment Report] Managing Compliance and Growth, [New Industry Sentiment Report] Mana[New Industry Sentiment Report] Managing Compliance and Growth

Trending

Related News
Buy now, regret later? Brits face £2.3bn bill for Christmas shopping
/payments

Buy now, regret later? Brits face £2.3bn bill for Christmas shopping

Affirm aims for $9 billion valuation on IPO
/payments

Affirm aims for $9 billion valuation on IPO

UK BNPL startup Zilch scoops $30 million in funding

16 Dec 2020

Affirm agrees to buy Canadian BNPL firm PayBright

03 Dec 2020

Black Friday payment data reveals rapid growth of buy now, pay later

30 Nov 2020

Capco survey highlights need for consumer education and regulation of Buy Now Pay Later sector

27 Nov 2020

PayPal enters UK's buy now, pay later market

14 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Former Ripple CTO can&#39;t remember a password that would unlock a fortune in bitcoin

  2. How banks and financial services players will monetise open banking

  3. Walmart to launch fintech startup

  4. Mastercard unveils cloud POS acceptance tech

  5. Exclusive: Santander pulls plug on Asto SME app

Research
See all papers »
Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty