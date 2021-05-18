SIA CloudNet connects hosted applications to major payment networks

Italy's SIA has launched a dedicated connection channel to major payments networks for banks running applications hosted by top cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

SIA Cloudnet supports access to EBA Clearing's pan-European real-time payments system RT1, to Eurosystem's Target Instant Payments Settlement (TIPS) service, as well as to the PagoPA payments system and to the major domestic and international debit and credit card networks.



"The cloud sector is growing significantly and an increasing number of customers, especially those who are more focused on innovation, are moving applications, services and processes over to external provider technologies," says Andrea Galeazzi, capital markets and network services director at SIA. "With SIA Cloudnet, we support this digital transformation with a unique solution that enables the integration, in a secure and efficient way, of the financial community with the many applications on the various cloud platforms, thus further strengthening the network services offering at international level."