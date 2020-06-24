SIA achieves blockchain interoperability goal with Quant Network

Banking users of SIA's private blockchain infrastructure will be able to link up with other distributed ledgers following successful testing of interoperability via Quant Network's Overledger technology.

This integration provides the ability to bridge permissioned blockchain instances between SIAchain's 580 European network nodes and other external networks - which could not be previously connected - in order to have crossplatform applications and services covering the likes of notarisation, payments and KYC.



Initiated in mid-2019, the collaboration has involved a full program of testing across SIAchain, R3 Corda and private Ethereum platforms.



Daniele Savarè, innovation & business solutions director SIA, says: “The achievement of a fully interoperable blockchain network, through our collaboration with Quant Network, is another key-element in our path of bringing innovation and state-of-the-art technologies for supporting banks, financial institutions, corporates and public administration bodies to extend their capabilities in integrating different DLT business applications."











































