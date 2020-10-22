Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

SIA Hex Trust

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Markets Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SIA and Hex Trust roll out digital asset safekeeping platform

SIA and Hex Trust roll out digital asset safekeeping platform

Italy's SIA has combined with digital asset custody platform Hex Trust to deliver a blockchain-based service for financial institutions to manage and safekeep crypto investments on behalf of their clients.

The platform addresses a range of digital assets, from security and utility tokens to central bank digital currencies and stablecoins and operates across a number of different blockchain protocols.

It also acts as a conduit to digital asset intermediaries, including exchanges and brokers, within a custody framework that complys with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulatory requirements.

Daniele Savarè, innovation & business solutions director of SIA, states: "We aim to create an ecosystem where banks can manage their digital assets based on state-of-the-art technologies and comply with their internal procedures and regulatory requirements."

Related Companies

SIA Hex Trust

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Markets Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How can Irish banking move from Open Banking to Open Finance?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?, [W[Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?

Trending

Related News
SIA and Nexi agree blockbuster merger
/payments

SIA and Nexi agree blockbuster merger

SIA achieves blockchain interoperability goal with Quant Network
/payments

SIA achieves blockchain interoperability goal with Quant Network

Italian city partners SIA on sureties blockchain project

07 Feb 2019

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020