SIA and Hex Trust roll out digital asset safekeeping platform

Italy's SIA has combined with digital asset custody platform Hex Trust to deliver a blockchain-based service for financial institutions to manage and safekeep crypto investments on behalf of their clients.

The platform addresses a range of digital assets, from security and utility tokens to central bank digital currencies and stablecoins and operates across a number of different blockchain protocols.



It also acts as a conduit to digital asset intermediaries, including exchanges and brokers, within a custody framework that complys with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulatory requirements.



Daniele Savarè, innovation & business solutions director of SIA, states: "We aim to create an ecosystem where banks can manage their digital assets based on state-of-the-art technologies and comply with their internal procedures and regulatory requirements."