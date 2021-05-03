Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Digital Dollar Foundation

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Digital Dollar Project preps US CBDC pilots

Digital Dollar Project preps US CBDC pilots

The Digital Dollar Project will launch five pilot programmes over the next year as it explores different designs and uses for a possible US central bank digital currency.

The Digital Dollar Project is the brainchild of former CFTC chair Chris Giancarlo, ex-CFTC chief innovation officer Daniel Gorfine and Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo, who have set up a not-for-profit to encourage research and public discussion about a CBDC.

The pilots, for which partner Accenture is providing the first phase of funding, will explore, analyse and identify technical and functional requirements; assess benefits and outstanding challenges; test applications and approaches; and consider potential use cases for both retail and wholesale commercial utilisation.

Says Giancarlo: "The US doesn’t need to be first to the central bank digital currency, but it does need to be a leader in setting standards for the digital future of money, which is why our pilot testing collaboration with Accenture and other partners is so critical. We need to better understand how to balance the complex issues of a CBDC and how to incorporate key societal values, like privacy rights, financial inclusion and rule of law."

The project says it will release the results of and insights from the pilots for use in academic study, as well as policy consideration by Congress.

Related Companies

Digital Dollar Foundation

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Has the ‘Instant’ been taken out of Instant Payments Adoption for Corporate Banks?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand[New Paper] The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Trending

Related News
Ant Group and Tencent promote their work on digital yuan with PBoC – SCMP
/crypto

Ant Group and Tencent promote their work on digital yuan with PBoC – SCMP

Norway preps CBDC tests
/crypto

Norway preps CBDC tests

Rishi Sunak announces UK Treasury and BofE fintech taskforce to explore CBDC

19 Apr

ECB bids to bust CBDC myths

26 Mar

Pandemic accelerates Bank of Canada's CBDC work

10 Feb

Bank of Japan preps CBDC experiments

15 Oct 2020

Digital Dollar Project names advisory group

26 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. Goldman Sachs makes quantum breakthrough

  2. Deutsche Bank to close branches; move to hybrid working model

  3. GoCardless launches open banking payments

  4. DBS, Temasek and JPMorgan set up DLT-based payments joint venture

  5. Thailand and Singapore launch first linkage of domestic instant payment systems

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape