Digital Dollar Project names advisory group

The Digital Dollar Project has put together a 22-strong advisory group to help shepherd its work on the creation of a US central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The project is the brainchild of former CFTC chair Chris Giancarlo, ex-CFTC chief innovation officer Daniel Gorfine and Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo, who have set up a not-for-profit called the Digital Dollar Foundation.



The project aims to encourage research and public discussion about the benefits of a CBDC, explore models for what a digital dollar would look like and help develop a framework for how to create one.



To help with this, the foundation has called in Accenture - which had worked on CBDC projects with the Bank of Canada, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Riksbank - to act as lead architect and technology innovation partner.



Now, some industry heavy-hitters - including former special assistant to President Obama Adrienne Harris, World Economic Forum blockchain lead Sharon Bowen, and ex SEC commissioner Michael Piwowar - have joined an advisory group.



“The insights and expertise of the new advisory group members will be invaluable as we work together to help make the dollar a more effective and smarter currency in an increasingly digital global economy,” says Giancarlo.