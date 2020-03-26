Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Digital Dollar Project names advisory group

The Digital Dollar Project has put together a 22-strong advisory group to help shepherd its work on the creation of a US central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The project is the brainchild of former CFTC chair Chris Giancarlo, ex-CFTC chief innovation officer Daniel Gorfine and Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo, who have set up a not-for-profit called the Digital Dollar Foundation.

The project aims to encourage research and public discussion about the benefits of a CBDC, explore models for what a digital dollar would look like and help develop a framework for how to create one.

To help with this, the foundation has called in Accenture - which had worked on CBDC projects with the Bank of Canada, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Riksbank - to act as lead architect and technology innovation partner.

Now, some industry heavy-hitters - including former special assistant to President Obama Adrienne Harris, World Economic Forum blockchain lead Sharon Bowen, and ex SEC commissioner Michael Piwowar - have joined an advisory group.

“The insights and expertise of the new advisory group members will be invaluable as we work together to help make the dollar a more effective and smarter currency in an increasingly digital global economy,” says Giancarlo.

