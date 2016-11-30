 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

EPC: Pan-European instant payments set for November 2017

30 November 2016  |  7556 views  |  2 One way sign

The European Payments Council has confirmed a November 2017 launch date for a pan-European instant credit transfer scheme that will bring real-time money transfers across the Single Euro Payments Area (Sepa).

The launch of the voluntary programme has been confirmed following a public consultation on the rules and technical standards that will apply to payment service providers joining the Sepa Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) scheme.

The decision to create an instant payments scheme comes in response to concerns that the emergence of new domestic platforms, such as the UK's Faster Payments, might end up creating a fragmented market in Europe, similar to what existed in regular payments in the past.

Under the SCT Inst blueprint, people will be able to transfer up to EUR15,000 within 10 seconds, 24/7/365, across borders between accounts in any of 34 Sepa countries. PSPs willing to increase the amount limit and transaction speed can bilaterally or multilaterally agree to do so.

As an optional programme, its success will depend on the number of PSPs which will agree to the scheme rulebook. The EPC is urging all PSPs to sign up to the platform from January 2017, even if they only intend to act as receivers.

Javier Santamaría, chair of the EPC, says: "The SCT Inst scheme will pave the way for emerging methods of payment, such as Person-to-Person mobile payments. Today’s publication of the scheme is only the beginning of this journey towards faster pan-European payments: now is the time for all stakeholders to get ready to process the first SCT Inst transactions in November 2017. Together, we will make this scheme a success.”

The news was welcomed by the European Central Bank and the Euro retail Payments Board (ERPB). “Today’s decision brings us one step closer to faster and easier to use, yet safe payment solutions. The Sepa Instant Credit Transfer scheme ensures that innovations benefit end users across Europe,” says ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch, who also chairs the ERPB. “The scheme will also help accelerate further developments in the area of mobile payment solutions.”
ChannelsPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINEWHOLESALE BANKINGRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (2)

Temitope Adebayo
Temitope Adebayo - Nigeria Inter-Bank Management System PLC - Lagos | 30 November, 2016, 11:17

This is a good move, Africa (Nigeria) implemented this about 4yrs ago. it has now become part of our daily life. The wave spread across other African countries llike fire. It will be nice if Europe and Africa can collaborate to ensure faster payment system across the globe

1 thumb up! 1 thumb up! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Craig Lawrance
Craig Lawrance - Starkspur Ltd - Chalfonts | 30 November, 2016, 18:57

Good to hear Nigeria has been innovating in this area of Instant Payments. Europe has success stories, UK, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, but the remainder of Europe is yet to catch up. Costs to do so however are high from the major providers, whereas companies like OmniPayments and some others are offering lower-risk alternatives.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

ICBPI partners Nets for Italian instant payments

ICBPI partners Nets for Italian instant payments

06 June 2016  |  8280 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 13 linkedin
Forty banks line up in support of EBA Clearing instant payments plan

Forty banks line up in support of EBA Clearing instant payments plan

19 April 2016  |  8398 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 18 linkedin
EPC launches public consultation on pan-European instant payments scheme

EPC launches public consultation on pan-European instant payments scheme

12 April 2016  |  8852 views  |  1 comments | 17 tweets | 34 linkedin
SIA signs letter of intent for EBA Clearing instant payments platform

SIA signs letter of intent for EBA Clearing instant payments platform

09 February 2016  |  7495 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 16 linkedin
EPC publishes proposals for pan-European instant payments scheme

EPC publishes proposals for pan-European instant payments scheme

27 November 2015  |  13010 views  |  3 comments | 38 tweets | 35 linkedin
Stet to build instant payment platform for European PSPs

Stet to build instant payment platform for European PSPs

12 October 2015  |  7790 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 17 linkedin
Dutch banks set 2019 target for instant payments

Dutch banks set 2019 target for instant payments

03 June 2015  |  11679 views  |  5 comments | 21 tweets | 31 linkedin
Immediate payments 'next frontier' for European integration - ECB

Immediate payments 'next frontier' for European integration - ECB

09 December 2014  |  18447 views  |  2 comments | 23 tweets | 37 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

European Payments Council - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8738 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8309 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter