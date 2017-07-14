Login | Sign up |Help
14 July 2017
download the report now
» View all news Next story »

EPC gears up for pan-European instant payments

2 hours ago  |  1025 views  |  0 SEPA on textured background

A new voluntary pan-European instant credit transfer scheme that will bring real-time money transfers across the Single Euro Payments Area (Sepa) is on course to go live in November, with five countries onboard from the off.

The European Payments Council is introducing the Sepa Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) scheme in response to concerns that the emergence of new domestic platforms, such as the UK's Faster Payments, might end up creating a fragmented market in Europe, similar to what existed in regular payments in the past.

Under the SCT Inst blueprint, people will be able to transfer up to EUR15,000 within 10 seconds, 24/7/365, across borders between accounts in any of 34 Sepa countries. PSPs willing to increase the amount limit and transaction speed can bilaterally or multilaterally agree to do so.

With SCT Inst set to go live in just five months, Jean-Yves Jacquelin, who chairs the EPC scheme evolution and maintenance working group, says that payment service providers (PSPs) from Austria, Spain, Finland, Italy and Latvia are ready to adhere from the get-go.

More countries - including Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Sweden and some PSPs from the Netherlands - will follow in 2018 and Jacquelin says he is "confident" that others will be onboard by 2019.

Meanwhile, seven large clearing and settlement mechanisms (CSMs) - including EBA Clearing, Equens Worldline, Iberpay and Stet - will be able to support SCT Inst transactions from November.

Despite what is likely to be gentle start because of the quick run-up time to launch, Jacquelin expects SCT Inst to pick up pace, targeting 50% of all Sepa credit transfers instant by 2022.

He says: "This would be a real success story. It is not impossible; it will depend on how PSPs are positioning the instant payments ‘products’ and the channels at the disposal of customers for making instant payments, which must be mobile, easy and fast.

"The next challenge I see is a real opportunity for cooperation between fintechs and PSPs to make SCT Inst a success story."
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINEWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsSEPA

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

ECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments service

ECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments service

22 June 2017  |  10224 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 38 linkedin
EBA Clearing begins testing instant payments system

EBA Clearing begins testing instant payments system

18 January 2017  |  5450 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 27 linkedin
EPC: Pan-European instant payments set for November 2017

EPC: Pan-European instant payments set for November 2017

30 November 2016  |  8590 views  |  2 comments | 19 tweets | 31 linkedin
EPC launches public consultation on pan-European instant payments scheme

EPC launches public consultation on pan-European instant payments scheme

12 April 2016  |  9069 views  |  1 comments | 17 tweets | 34 linkedin
EPC publishes proposals for pan-European instant payments scheme

EPC publishes proposals for pan-European instant payments scheme

27 November 2015  |  13352 views  |  3 comments | 38 tweets | 35 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

European Payments Council - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit www.worldpaymentsreport.comvisit www.niceactimize.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC and Barclays join EU project to test the use of digital IDs for cross-border bankingHSBC and Barclays join EU project to test...
11086 views comments | 37 tweets | 39 linkedin
BofE says Ripple PoC reinforces desire for DLT compatibilityBofE says Ripple PoC reinforces desire for...
9162 views comments | 12 tweets | 12 linkedin
The perfect marriage of bank and fintechThe perfect marriage of bank and fintech
8829 views comments | 20 tweets | 6 linkedin
Debit cards overtake cash to become UK's top payment methodDebit cards overtake cash to become UK's t...
8382 views comments | 34 tweets | 56 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyHow technology can help community banks to...
6461 views 0 | 1 tweets

Featured job

Risk Manager Permanent position (full-time) - Local Work Contract Brussels - Belgium or Paris - France

Competitive

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter