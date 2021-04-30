Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK must learn lessons of Wirecard scandal, warn MPs

UK must learn lessons of Wirecard scandal, warn MPs

A group of British MPs has warned that the government must avoid the mistakes German regulators made when dealing with failed fintech giant Wirecard.

The All Party Group on Challenger Banks and Building Societies' new report, "Wirecard: When fintech goes rogue" dives into how the UK can avoid a similar scandal.

The German financial watchdog, BaFin, has faced massive blowback for its persistent defence of Wirecard as it faced mounting allegations of financial accounting irregularities.

Group chair Karen Bradley MP links the collapse to the long awaited Kalifa Review of UK Fintech. Specifically, she welcomes the government's support for Kalifa’s proposed Fintech “scale-box” which is designed to ensure keener oversight of newly-authorised institutions.

Says Bradley: "The APPG is strongly of the view that firms need proportionate regulation which matches their size, complexity and market exposure.

"Regulators need to be fleet of foot enough to anticipate the issues that arise as firms scale and must have the specialist knowledge to understand how these new types of institutions work."

Read the report

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How risk profiling can lead to revenue through personalised offerings[Webinar] How risk profiling can lead to revenue through personalised offerings

Trending

Related News
FCA to introduce 'regulatory nursery' for newly-licenced firms
/regulation

FCA to introduce 'regulatory nursery' for newly-licenced firms

How Curve got back on track after Wirecard fallout
/crime

How Curve got back on track after Wirecard fallout

The Kalifa Review’s five-point plan to bolster UK Fintech

26 Feb

Wirecard collapse claims head of BaFin

29 Jan

German supervisory regime lambasted over Wirecard collapse

03 Nov 2020

Railsbank closes in on Wirecard UK deal

28 Aug 2020

Wirecard chief Braun arrested for second time

22 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. Blockchains comparison: what is the actual difference? Cardano, Elrond, Polkadot and Ethereum 2.0

  2. GoCardless launches open banking payments

  3. Israeli fintech Pagaya plans to enter Wall Street at $8 billion

  4. Brex hits $7.4bn valuation on $425m funding round

  5. RBI takes action against AmEx for breaking Indian data storage rules

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape