The Floor appoints former Citi exec Attar CTO

The Floor, an Israeli AI-powered vendor management outfit for banks, has appointed former Citi executive Tsafrir Attar as chief technology officer.

Attar spent six years at Citi, serving as the VP of development and later as the head of the bank's corporate accelerator programme. He left in 2019 for the role of VP of digitisation at Surecomp.

The Floor provides software that helps banks to better manage their IT estates, identifying, repurposing, or deploying new and updated technologies whether they are installed internally or offered commercially by an external vendor. Clients include SMBC, Banco Santander and Intesa Sanpaolo.

Says Attar: "I look forward to helping accelerate and scale The Floor’s overarching technology strategy and further drive the company’s ability to support banks in finding solutions to their business challenges to remain competitive amid growing demands from customers, regulators and shareholders."

