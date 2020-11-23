Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Former Goldman CIO Elisha Wiesel joins The Floor

Former Goldman CIO Elisha Wiesel joins The Floor

Elisha Wiesel, a 25-year tech veteran at Goldman Sachs, has joined Israeli vendor management outfit The Floor as chairman.

Wiesel joined Goldman in 1994 as a quantitative strategist in its trading businesses, steadily rising through the ranks to take the role of chief information officer, a position from which he retired in September.

The Floor provides software that helps banks to better manage their IT estates, identifying, repurposing, or deploying new and updated technologies whether they are installed internally or offered commercially by an external vendor. Clients include HSBC, Banco Santander and Intesa Sanpaolo.

At The Floor, Wiesel will provide introductions to US banks from his extensive contacts list and help the firm shape its products roadmap.

“Coming from one of the most innovative, technology-forward banks in the world, I look forward to this next chapter in my professional capacity,” said Wiesel on his appointment. “I believe The Floor has transformative potential to impact the financial services industry. I’ve lived the problems that CIOs and CTOs face, and can say with confidence that The Floor’s ambition to leverage key decision-making data from a network of global banks will enable financial services institutions to solve a wide array of business challenges, accelerate time-to-market for new technology, and reduce costs.”

Goldman Sachs

