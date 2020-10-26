Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Westpac Zip

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Westpac sells stake in BNPL firm Zip for $337 million

Westpac sells stake in BNPL firm Zip for $337 million

Westpac has sold its stake in Australian buy now, pay later firm Zip just days after entering into a relationship with POS financing rival Afterpay.

The Australian bank first bought into Zip in 2017, investing $40 million into the company. That was followed in 2019 with an $8.9 million topup into Zip's $42.8 million capital raising.

The shares were offloaded as a block at a 6.1 discount to the previous day's close, netting the bank $337 million for its original investment of $48.9 million.

Westpac chief information officer, Gary Thursby, says: “We are continuing to explore opportunities with Zip, including working to integrate their buy now pay later functionality into our mobile banking apps across Westpac and our Regional bank brands. This would expand our offering to customers and broaden the customers Zip can reach.

“We are also working with Zip on other opportunities for consumer, business, and corporate customers that we believe could be mutually beneficial, while continuing to develop our banking relationship with Zip.”

The sale follows the bank's new relationship with BNPL behemoth Afterpay, which became the first fintech hop on Westpac's new banking-as-a-service platform.

Digital payments will be discussed in depth at EBAday 2020. For delegate passes, register now and join leaders from across Europe's payments ecosystem as EBAday addresses 'The Turning Point in Payments Transformation'.

 

Related Companies

Westpac Zip

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Optimising cloud governance with increased automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics On-Demand Webinar] P27 - Bringing the plans to life, [NextGen Nordics On-Demand Web[NextGen Nordics On-Demand Webinar] P27 - Bringing the plans to life

Trending

Related News
Afterpay becomes first fintech to join Westpac's banking-as-a-service platform
/retail

Afterpay becomes first fintech to join Westpac's banking-as-a-service platform

Westpac hires new IT head
/people

Westpac hires new IT head

Westpac to move into banking-as-a-service with investment in 10x Future Technologies

04 Nov 2019

Westpac invests $40 million in POS financing startup ZipMoney

07 Aug 2017

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020