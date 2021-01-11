Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA warns consumers about crypto investing amid bitcoin wild ride

FCA warns consumers about crypto investing amid bitcoin wild ride

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned investors that they should be prepared to lose all their money if they take on speculative punts in cryptocurrency markets.

The warning from the watchdog comes amid a wildly volative ride for cryptocurrencies, with the price of a single bitcoin crashing to below $33,000 after hitting the dizzying heights of $48,000 just days previousloy.

The regulator says: "The FCA is aware that some firms are offering investments in cryptoassets, or lending or investments linked to cryptoassets, that promise high returns. Investing in cryptoassets, or investments and lending linked to them, generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money. If consumers invest in these types of product, they should be prepared to lose all their money."

For cryptoasset-related investments, consumers are unlikely to have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) if something goes wrong.

The FCA says sonsumers should be wary if they’re contacted out of the blue, pressured to invest quickly or promised returns that sound too good to be true.

Since 10 January 2021, all UK cryptoasset firms must be registered with the FCA under regulations to tackle money laundering. Operating without a registration is a criminal offence.

Nonetheless, some investments advertising high returns based on cryptoassets may not be subject to regulation beyond anti-money laundering requirements, states the Uk regulator.

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?, [Webinar] Are Financial[Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?

Trending

Related News
Bitcoin surges past $34,000 mark...then drops to below $30,000
/crypto

Bitcoin surges past $34,000 mark...then drops to below $30,000

Bitcoin cash outs arrive at 16,000 ATMs in the UK
/crypto

Bitcoin cash outs arrive at 16,000 ATMs in the UK

FCA sets up temporary registration regime for cryptoasset businesses

16 Dec 2020

FCA and City of London Corporation pilot digital sandbox

01 Dec 2020

FCA measures spike in consumer uptake of cryptocurrencies

30 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. There is no reason to sell. What will happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum?

  2. 15 DevOps Trends to Watch for in 2021

  3. OCC approves the use of stablecoins for banking transactions

  4. Simple shuts down

  5. Banks push for UK to increase contactless limit to &#163;100

Research
See all papers »
Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty