/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Nymbus snags $15 million in new funding

Nymbus snags $15 million in new funding

Banking technology vendor Nymbus has snagged $15 million in funding from Financial Services Capital.

The new round effectively doubles the the private equity firm's total investment in Nymbus to more than $31 million.

Nymbus's last capital raise was for $53 million in February of last year, led by existing investor Insight Partners.

The new funding comes a month after the cloud-based, core banking provider took the wraps off Nymbus Labs, a new unit created to deliver a ready-made platform for the launch of niche digital banks.

Nymbus Labs is an attractive proposition for Financial Services Capital's portfolio companies says managing parter Miroslav Boublik.

"We look forward to continue working with Nymbus as they build out a best-in-class, cloud-native offering that is well positioned to be a leader in the industry and will transform our portfolio companies,” he says.

