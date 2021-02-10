Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Nymbus raises $53m

Nymbus raises $53m

Cloud-based core banking provider Nymbus has raised $53 million in a funding round led by existing investor Insight Partners.

Nymbus says it will use the funds to push its Grow model designed to create new digital revenue streams for banks and credit unions.

Jeffery Kendall, CEO, Nymbus, says: “This new and significant investment validates a confidence in Nymbus to continue transforming the financial services industry with a banking strategy that buys back decades of lost time to speed digital innovation.”

