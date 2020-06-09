Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Nymbus

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Cloud Covid-19

Keywords

Core banking systems Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nymbus raises $12m

Nymbus raises $12m

Cloud-based core banking provider Nymbus has raised $12 million in a financing round led by major shareholders Insight Partners and Vensure Enterprises.

The firm says it will use the funding to push its Nymbus SmartEcosystem, which is in "overwhelming demand" from financial services firms looking to digitise their operations.

Scott Killoh, CEO, Nymbus, says: "Time is of essence as Covid-19 has amplified this urgency for seamless digital banking experiences.

"Nymbus is fortunate to have the proven products and tools in place to make digital transformation immediately available for more banks and credit unions, and with this funding, the financial backing to drive our growth at scale."

