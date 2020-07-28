Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Nubank buys firm behind Clojure programming language

Brazilian digital banking powerhouse Nubank has acquired Cognitect, the US-based software consultancy behind the Clojure programming language and the Datomic database. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Launched just seven years ago, Nubank is already valued at more than $10 billion and is the sixth-largest financial institution in Brazil with 25 million customers.

Its relationship with Cognitect dates back to 2014 when Nubank had a handful of employees developing its first product. Now the bank has grown to 600 Clojure developers, running 2.5 million lines of Clojure code in 500 microservices on over 2000 Datomic servers.

The acquistion will give Nubank access to a slate of new expert Clojure engineers and opens up the access to the US talent market as the bank continues to beef up its team.

Rich Hickey will stay at the helm of Clojure, which remains independent and open-source, with NuBank acting as a corporate sponsor. Datomic will continue "without disruption for all customers".

David Vélez, CEO, Nubank, says: "Nubank, at its core, is a tech company and we are true believers that technology can have a positive impact on people’s lives.

"We have a strong commitment to democratizing the access to financial services in Latin America and, by joining forces with Cognitect, we will be able to further enhance our products to give people control over their money through financial services that are simple, transparent and human."

