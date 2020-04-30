Bloomberg extends market data lead over Refinitiv

Bloomberg has extended its lead over rival Refinitiv in the global market data business, accounting for 32.7% of total industry spending, according to research from Burton-Taylor.

The new figures give Bloomberg an 11.3% lead over Refinitiv in the $32 billion news and financial information market.



Trailing way behind Bloomerg and Refintiv in third place was S&P Global Market Intelligence with a six percent market share.



Among the niche operators, IHS Markit reported the sharpest revenue growth in 2019, followed by Moody’s Analytics and Iress.



The analysis finds that global spending continued its decade-long growth streak with revenues jumping 5.6%, pushed by rising demand for pricing, reference and valuation data.



Growth was consistent across all global regions, with market data spending in the America’s increasing by 5.7% in 2019, just slightly outpacing the 5.6% rate in Emea while spending in Asia grew by 5.2%.



“Robust demand for data to support fixed income market activities was a significant factor driving industry market data revenues, as the global investment community continued to focus resources and attention on the segment,” says Robert Iati, Director at Burton-Taylor. “Strong performance in global interest rate markets drove spending across both the pricing, reference and valuation and portfolio management and analytics areas as end-users enhanced their efforts to fulfill risk and compliance mandates.”



Regulatory reporting obligations were a key driver of rising spend in the risk & compliance user segment which reported a 10.5% upswing in 2019. Spending to support investor relations and C-Suite needs also saw strong growth, reporting an increase of 10.0%. Segments reporting lagging demand included both the sales and financial advisor areas, as the rise in passive investment strategies continued to erode the need for real-time market data products and services.