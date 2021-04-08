Fintech billionaires revealed: Who is on the 2021 rich list?

According to Forbes, a new billionaire was minted every 17 hours in 2020.

Despite Covid-19 plunging the global economy into the worst recession of our lifetime and the financial fallout expected to long outlive the impact of the health crisis itself, the world’s wealthiest are $5 trillion richer than they were last year.



Forbes reports: “There were rapid-fire public offerings, surging cryptocurrencies and skyrocketing stock prices. The number of billionaires on Forbes’ 35th annual list of the world’s wealthiest exploded to an unprecedented 2,755--660 more than a year ago.”



With Amazon and Tesla shares spiking in 2020, it is no surprise that outgoing founder and CEO Jeff Bezos retained his top spot for the fourth year running with a net worth of $177 billion, and Elon Musk is following close behind as the second richest person in the world, worth $151 billion.



From the 2,755 on the Forbes World’s Billionaires List, here’s who is on the 2021 rich list from the fintech industry. Notable figures include John Collison, who was named the youngest person on the list in 2017, Revolut's Nik Storonsky and the Robinhood co-founders Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev.