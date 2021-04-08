Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Fintech billionaires revealed: Who is on the 2021 rich list?

Fintech billionaires revealed: Who is on the 2021 rich list?

According to Forbes, a new billionaire was minted every 17 hours in 2020.

Despite Covid-19 plunging the global economy into the worst recession of our lifetime and the financial fallout expected to long outlive the impact of the health crisis itself, the world’s wealthiest are $5 trillion richer than they were last year.

Forbes reports: “There were rapid-fire public offerings, surging cryptocurrencies and skyrocketing stock prices. The number of billionaires on Forbes’ 35th annual list of the world’s wealthiest exploded to an unprecedented 2,755--660 more than a year ago.”

With Amazon and Tesla shares spiking in 2020, it is no surprise that outgoing founder and CEO Jeff Bezos retained his top spot for the fourth year running with a net worth of $177 billion, and Elon Musk is following close behind as the second richest person in the world, worth $151 billion.

From the 2,755 on the Forbes World’s Billionaires List, here’s who is on the 2021 rich list from the fintech industry. Notable figures include John Collison, who was named the youngest person on the list in 2017, Revolut's Nik Storonsky and the Robinhood co-founders Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev. 

  Rank Name Worth Role and Company
1 262 Guillaume Pousaz $9bn Founder of Checkout.com
404 Brian Armstrong $6.5bn CEO of Coinbase
539 David Velez $5.2bn Co-Founder and CEO of Nubank
859 Jim McKelvey $3.5bn Co-Founder of Square
859 Arnout Schuijff $3.5bn Co-Founder of Adyen
891 Chris Larsen $3.4bn Founder of Ripple
7 925 Vyacheslav Kim $3.3bn Chairman of Kaspi Bank
8 956 John Collison $3.2bn Co-founder and President of Stripe
8 956 Patrick Collison $3.2bn Co-founder and CEO of Stripe
8 956 Mikhail Lomtadze $3.2bn Chairman of Kaspi Bank
11 1008 Cameron Winklevoss $3bn Co-founder of Gemini
11  1008 Tyler Winklevoss $3bn Co-founder of Gemini
13 1174 Victor Jacobsson  $2.7bn Co-founder of Klarna 
14 1205 Pieter van der Does $2.6bn Co-founder and CEO of Adyen
15 1249 Andre Street $2.5bn Co-founder of StoneCo
16 1299 Eduaardo de Pontes $2.4bn Co-founder of StoneCo
17 1362 Vikay Shekhar Sharma $2.3bn Founder of Paytm
17 1362 Jared Isaacman $2.3bn Founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments
17  1362 Michael Saylor $2.3bn CEO of MicroStrategy
20  1444 Max Levchin $2.2bn Co-founder and CEO of Affirm
20 1444 Sebastian Siemiatkowski $2.2bn Co-founder of Klarna
22  1580 Jed McCaleb $2bn Blockchain pioneer
23  1664 Fred Ehrsam $1.9bn Co-founder of Coinbase
23 1664 Changpeng Zhao (CZ) $1.9bn Founder and CEO of Binance
25 1750 Anthony Eisen $1.8bn Co-founder and CEO of Afterpay
25 1750 Nick Molnar $1.8bn Co-founder of Afterpay
27 1833 Philip Fayer $1.7bn Chairman and CEO of Nuvei
28 1931 Barry Silbert $1.6bn Founder and CEO of DCG
28  1931  David Zalik  $1.6bn Co-founder and CEO of Greensky 
30  2035  Tim Draper  $1.5bn  Founding partner of Draper Fisher Jurvetson 
30  2035  Matthew Roszak  $1.5bn  Co-founder and chairman of Bloq 
32  2263  Chris Britt  $1.3bn  Co-founder of Chime 
33  2378  Ronald Clarke  $1.2bn  CEO and chairman of Fleetcor Technologies 
33  2378  Ronald Slabke  $1.2bn  CEO of Hypoport SE 
33  2378  Nik Storonsky  $1.2bn  Co-founder of Revolut 
36  2674  Baiju Bhatt $1bn Co-founder of Robinhood
36  2674  Vlad Tenev   $1bn CEO and co-founder of Robinhood
         
         

 

