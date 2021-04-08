Fintech billionaires revealed: Who is on the 2021 rich list?

According to Forbes, a new billionaire was minted every 17 hours in 2020.
Despite Covid-19 plunging the global economy into the worst recession of our lifetime and the financial fallout expected to long outlive the impact of the health crisis itself, the world’s wealthiest are $5 trillion richer than they were last year.
Forbes reports: “There were rapid-fire public offerings, surging cryptocurrencies and skyrocketing stock prices. The number of billionaires on Forbes’ 35th annual list of the world’s wealthiest exploded to an unprecedented 2,755--660 more than a year ago.”
With Amazon and Tesla shares spiking in 2020, it is no surprise that outgoing founder and CEO Jeff Bezos retained his top spot for the fourth year running with a net worth of $177 billion, and Elon Musk is following close behind as the second richest person in the world, worth $151 billion.
From the 2,755 on the Forbes World’s Billionaires List, here’s who is on the 2021 rich list from the fintech industry. Notable figures include John Collison, who was named the youngest person on the list in 2017, Revolut's Nik Storonsky and the Robinhood co-founders Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev.
|
|Rank
|Name
|Worth
|Role and Company
|1
|262
|Guillaume Pousaz
|$9bn
|Founder of Checkout.com
|2
|404
|Brian Armstrong
|$6.5bn
|CEO of Coinbase
|3
|539
|David Velez
|$5.2bn
|Co-Founder and CEO of Nubank
|4
|859
|Jim McKelvey
|$3.5bn
|Co-Founder of Square
|4
|859
|Arnout Schuijff
|$3.5bn
|Co-Founder of Adyen
|6
|891
|Chris Larsen
|$3.4bn
|Founder of Ripple
|7
|925
|Vyacheslav Kim
|$3.3bn
|Chairman of Kaspi Bank
|8
|956
|John Collison
|$3.2bn
|Co-founder and President of Stripe
|8
|956
|Patrick Collison
|$3.2bn
|Co-founder and CEO of Stripe
|8
|956
|Mikhail Lomtadze
|$3.2bn
|Chairman of Kaspi Bank
|11
|1008
|Cameron Winklevoss
|$3bn
|Co-founder of Gemini
|11
|1008
|Tyler Winklevoss
|$3bn
|Co-founder of Gemini
|13
|1174
|Victor Jacobsson
|$2.7bn
|Co-founder of Klarna
|14
|1205
|Pieter van der Does
|$2.6bn
|Co-founder and CEO of Adyen
|15
|1249
|Andre Street
|$2.5bn
|Co-founder of StoneCo
|16
|1299
|Eduaardo de Pontes
|$2.4bn
|Co-founder of StoneCo
|17
|1362
|Vikay Shekhar Sharma
|$2.3bn
|Founder of Paytm
|17
|1362
|Jared Isaacman
|$2.3bn
|Founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments
|17
|1362
|Michael Saylor
|$2.3bn
|CEO of MicroStrategy
|20
|1444
|Max Levchin
|$2.2bn
|Co-founder and CEO of Affirm
|20
|1444
|Sebastian Siemiatkowski
|$2.2bn
|Co-founder of Klarna
|22
|1580
|Jed McCaleb
|$2bn
|Blockchain pioneer
|23
|1664
|Fred Ehrsam
|$1.9bn
|Co-founder of Coinbase
|23
|1664
|Changpeng Zhao (CZ)
|$1.9bn
|Founder and CEO of Binance
|25
|1750
|Anthony Eisen
|$1.8bn
|Co-founder and CEO of Afterpay
|25
|1750
|Nick Molnar
|$1.8bn
|Co-founder of Afterpay
|27
|1833
|Philip Fayer
|$1.7bn
|Chairman and CEO of Nuvei
|28
|1931
|Barry Silbert
|$1.6bn
|Founder and CEO of DCG
|28
|1931
|David Zalik
|$1.6bn
|Co-founder and CEO of Greensky
|30
|2035
|Tim Draper
|$1.5bn
|Founding partner of Draper Fisher Jurvetson
|30
|2035
|Matthew Roszak
|$1.5bn
|Co-founder and chairman of Bloq
|32
|2263
|Chris Britt
|$1.3bn
|Co-founder of Chime
|33
|2378
|Ronald Clarke
|$1.2bn
|CEO and chairman of Fleetcor Technologies
|33
|2378
|Ronald Slabke
|$1.2bn
|CEO of Hypoport SE
|33
|2378
|Nik Storonsky
|$1.2bn
|Co-founder of Revolut
|36
|2674
|Baiju Bhatt
|$1bn
|Co-founder of Robinhood
|36
|2674
|Vlad Tenev
|$1bn
|CEO and co-founder of Robinhood
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|