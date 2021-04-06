Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
Alkami preps $2 billion-plus IPO

Alkami preps $2 billion-plus IPO

Cloud-based digital banking technology vendor Alkami has launched a preliminary prospectus for a proposed public offering of shares on the Nasdaq Global select Market that would value the company at somewhere above $2 billion.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Barclays are doing the grunt work for the IPO, which will comprise an initial offering of six million shares of Alkami common stock at a price of between $22 and $25 per share. The underwriters will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 900,000 additional shares at the IPO debut price.

Texas-based Alkami clams over 160 bank and credit union clients, serving nearly 10 million customers, for its digital platform.

Last September it raised $140 million in a funding round led by D1 Capital Partners and joined by Fidelity Management & Research, Franklin Templeton, and Stockbridge Investors.

In its SEC filing, firms reports recurring annual revenue of $128 million at the end of last year and a subscription revenue mix of 94%.

