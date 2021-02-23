Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Alkami eyes IPO at $3bn valuation - Reuters

Alkami eyes IPO at $3bn valuation - Reuters

Cloud-based digital banking technology vendor Alkami is preparing an initial public offering at a $3 billion valuation, according to Reuters.

The firm has picked Goldman Sachs to prepare the listing, which could come later this year, says Reuters, citing sources.

Texas-based Alkami clams over 160 bank and credit union clients, serving nearly 10 million customers, for its digital platform.

Last September it raised $140 million in a funding round led by D1 Capital Partners and joined by Fidelity Management & Research, Franklin Templeton, and Stockbridge Investors.

Alkami raises $140m
Alkami raises $140m

