Alkami eyes IPO at $3bn valuation - Reuters

Cloud-based digital banking technology vendor Alkami is preparing an initial public offering at a $3 billion valuation, according to Reuters.

The firm has picked Goldman Sachs to prepare the listing, which could come later this year, says Reuters, citing sources.



Texas-based Alkami clams over 160 bank and credit union clients, serving nearly 10 million customers, for its digital platform.



Last September it raised $140 million in a funding round led by D1 Capital Partners and joined by Fidelity Management & Research, Franklin Templeton, and Stockbridge Investors.