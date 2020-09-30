Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Alkami

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Alkami raises $140m

Alkami raises $140m

Cloud-based digital banking technology vendor Alkami has raised $140 million in a funding round led by D1 Capital Partners.

Fidelity Management & Research, Franklin Templeton, and Stockbridge Investors joined the round for Texas-based Alkami.

The company clams over 160 bank and credit union clients, serving nearly 10 million customers, for its digital platform.

Mike Hansen, CEO, Alkami, says: "We inspire and power the digital strategies of financial institutions as they seek to grow confidently and build thriving digital communities.

"Our clients are among the best performing and fastest growing FIs in the country, in part due to the strength and velocity of our platform, solutions and ecosystem."

Related Companies

Alkami

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The Art and Science of Customer Relationships

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Open APIs and the next generation of open banking, [On-Demand Webinar] Open APIs[On-Demand Webinar] Open APIs and the next generation of open banking

Trending

Trending

  1. PayPal and Capital One vets launch One banking app

  2. Open banking product usage surges in UK

  3. UOB taps Visa API to simplify digital payments

  4. EU proposes first set of rules for crypto assets

  5. Ant launches blockchain-based cross-border trade platform

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions