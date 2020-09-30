Alkami raises $140m

Cloud-based digital banking technology vendor Alkami has raised $140 million in a funding round led by D1 Capital Partners.

Fidelity Management & Research, Franklin Templeton, and Stockbridge Investors joined the round for Texas-based Alkami.



The company clams over 160 bank and credit union clients, serving nearly 10 million customers, for its digital platform.



Mike Hansen, CEO, Alkami, says: "We inspire and power the digital strategies of financial institutions as they seek to grow confidently and build thriving digital communities.



"Our clients are among the best performing and fastest growing FIs in the country, in part due to the strength and velocity of our platform, solutions and ecosystem."