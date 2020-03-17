Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Penta raises EUR18.5 million; widens investor network

Penta raises EUR18.5 million; widens investor network

German business banking platform Penta has raised EUR18.5 million in the first closing of a funding round backed by new and current investors.

New investors in the Berlin-based startup include RTP Global, ABN Amro Ventures and VR-Ventures. Existing backers finleap and HV Holtzbrinck Ventures also participated.

Penta focuses on small businesses with 2-50 employees and serves larger customers like CleverShuttle and AirHelp who have 500+ employees. Companies using the platform can apply for a business account within minutes and receive a German IBAN, debit cards for expense management and other financial services.

In September, Penta announced that it had acquired over 10,000 business customers.

Marko Wenthin, CEO and co-founder Penta, says: "By growing the round of investors, Penta will profit from a wider network across Europe, future co-operations and a significant acceleration of growth.”

