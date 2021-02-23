Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ABN Amro Penta

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Penta tops up Series B by €7.5 million

Penta tops up Series B by €7.5 million

German digital bank Penta has topped up last year's Series B round with a further investment from finleap, HV Capital, RTP Global, Presight Capital, S7V and VR Ventures, ABN Amro Ventures.

Penta closed two financing rounds last year for a total of €22.5 million. The new capital injection adds a further €7.5 million, bringing the total raised to €30 million.

Penta focuses on small businesses with 2-50 employees and serves larger customers like CleverShuttle and AirHelp who have 500+ employees. Companies using the platform can apply for a business account within minutes and receive a German IBAN, debit cards for expense management and other financial services.

Penta says it continues to demonstrate continuous growth in the face of the pandemic, with 25,000 business customers now live on the platform. With the new funding in place, the company intends to break down its offerings with products tailored to specific sub-sectors, building on progress in accounting data transfer and the introduction of overnight and fixed-term deposits in co-operation with Raisin.

ABN Amro was a new investor in last year's Series B. Hugo Bongers, head of ABN Amro Ventures says: "We have been working with Penta and its management team for quite some time and are now delighted to intensify our partnership. We see Penta as an important player in reshaping digital banking for SMEs, but also for founders. This is a core topic in ABN Amro’s strategy."

The ABN Amro Ventures fund totals €150 million and includes a portfolio of 15 companies with one successful exit.

Related Companies

ABN Amro Penta

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to accelerate digital lending with data & automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

ABN Amro

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to accelerate digital lending with data & automation, [Webinar] How to accelerate digi[Webinar] How to accelerate digital lending with data & automation

Trending

Related News
Penta raises EUR18.5 million; widens investor network
/startups

Penta raises EUR18.5 million; widens investor network

Penta offers founder package for easy company creation

Penta offers founder package for easy company creation

Penta raises EUR8 million for international expansion

06 Aug 2019

Finleap acquires German digital business bank Penta

02 Apr 2019

Berlin-based business banking startup Penta raises EUR7 million

15 Oct 2018

German challenger Penta comes out of private beta

12 Dec 2017

Trending

  1. MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

  2. Citi loses legal battle over $0.5 billion funds transfer gaffe

  3. Goldman Sachs adds investing feature to Marcus

  4. DXC Technology signs deal with Temenos

  5. Monzo calls for mandatory gambling blocks on all UK bank accounts

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?