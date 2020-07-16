Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/identity

News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC)

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
OCBC Bank ties up with Singapore digital identity service for fast logins

OCBC Bank ties up with Singapore digital identity service for fast logins

OCBC has integrated with Singapore's National Digital Identity (NDI) platform, enabling users to log in to online and mobile banking via the SingPass app.

The integration will benefit those among the bank's 1.8 million banking customers who don't use biometric logins and currently need to remember multiple access codes and PINs to access their bank account.

Managed by the Government Technology Agency, the SingPass Mobile app allows users to transact with over 60 government agencies online. More than 1.6 million Singapore residents today use the app, which has recently been extended for SafeEntry logins at venues for Covid contact tracing.

Mr Aditya Gupta, OCBC Bank’s head of digital business for Singapore and Malaysia, says: “I believe that offering SingPass - a trusted and widely used mode of digital authentication in Singapore - as an alternate login, will give more of our customers the confidence and convenience to bank with us digitally. We have partnered with GovTech to pioneer the co-creation of a trust ecosystem for Singapore’s banking industry using the national digital identity platform, which will radically improve how our customers access and experience our digital services.”

Related Companies

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC)

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens, [New Paper] Wealth[New Paper] Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Trending Stories

Related News
OCBC to hire 3,000 new staff to cope with upswing in digital
/people

OCBC to hire 3,000 new staff to cope with upswing in digital

OCBC brings Google Pay P2P payments to Singapore
/payments

OCBC brings Google Pay P2P payments to Singapore

OCBC speeds up business account opening process

04 Nov 2019

Talk to the app: OCBC gives mobile users a virtual assistant

10 Sep 2019

OCBC ATMs go cardless

31 Jul 2019

OCBC and Rapyd team on instant mobile payments

15 Apr 2019

OCBC rolls out real-time account opening for SMEs

03 Oct 2018

Trending

  1. Barclays to launch digital wealth management service

  2. Lloyds to add subscription management to mobile app

  3. Fintech startup Lanistar raises &#163;15 million

  4. HSBC signs multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services

  5. Web browser Opera to acquire startup digital bank

Research
See all papers »
Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments