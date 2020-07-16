OCBC Bank ties up with Singapore digital identity service for fast logins

OCBC has integrated with Singapore's National Digital Identity (NDI) platform, enabling users to log in to online and mobile banking via the SingPass app.

The integration will benefit those among the bank's 1.8 million banking customers who don't use biometric logins and currently need to remember multiple access codes and PINs to access their bank account.



Managed by the Government Technology Agency, the SingPass Mobile app allows users to transact with over 60 government agencies online. More than 1.6 million Singapore residents today use the app, which has recently been extended for SafeEntry logins at venues for Covid contact tracing.



Mr Aditya Gupta, OCBC Bank’s head of digital business for Singapore and Malaysia, says: “I believe that offering SingPass - a trusted and widely used mode of digital authentication in Singapore - as an alternate login, will give more of our customers the confidence and convenience to bank with us digitally. We have partnered with GovTech to pioneer the co-creation of a trust ecosystem for Singapore’s banking industry using the national digital identity platform, which will radically improve how our customers access and experience our digital services.”