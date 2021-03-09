Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Santander UK preps for major overhaul with new senior tech hires

As it undertakes a major overhaul of its legacy technology platforms, Santander UK has appointed Graham Calder as interim chief information officer and Metro Bank's Daryl Brookes as director of IT operations and service delivery.

Calder, who has previously served as CIO at the RAC Motor Group and at Ladbrokes Coral, will lead the delivery and development of Santander UK’s technology strategy and IT transformation plan.

Brooks, who is currently interim cloud CIO & director of IT operations & service delivery at Metro Bank, will focus on IT service provision and performance across all areas of the bank.

Carlos Selonke, Santander UK’s current chief information technology officer, has been appointed to a new role as head of core banking migration. He will lead the strategic programme of work to migrate and modernise Santander UK’s core banking systems and decommission legacy systems.

Selonke and Calder will both report to COO Iain Plunkett, as part of the bank's redesigned technology, transformation and operations division.

