Former Commerzbank chief files for fintech shell IPO

Former Commerzbank chief Martin Blessing is looking to raise a €415 million fintech acqusisiton warchest through a blank cheque listing in Amsterdam

Dutch investor HTP has committed to a cornerstone investment of €40 million in The European FinTech IPO Company 1. Other parties to the transaction include former Barclays Ventures CEO Ben Davey and Nick Aperghis, founder of investment banking boutique Aperghis & Co..



According to Reuters, Blessing intends to use the funds raised through the IPO to acquire a European fintech company within the next one-to-two years.



The Spac of Blessing, a former co-president of UBS’ Global Wealth Management unit, comes on the heels of former UniCredit boss Jean-Pierre Mustier’s announcement to list a shell company in Europe.