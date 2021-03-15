Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Former Commerzbank chief files for fintech shell IPO

Former Commerzbank chief files for fintech shell IPO

Former Commerzbank chief Martin Blessing is looking to raise a €415 million fintech acqusisiton warchest through a blank cheque listing in Amsterdam

Dutch investor HTP has committed to a cornerstone investment of €40 million in The European FinTech IPO Company 1. Other parties to the transaction include former Barclays Ventures CEO Ben Davey and Nick Aperghis, founder of investment banking boutique Aperghis & Co..

According to Reuters, Blessing intends to use the funds raised through the IPO to acquire a European fintech company within the next one-to-two years.

The Spac of Blessing, a former co-president of UBS’ Global Wealth Management unit, comes on the heels of former UniCredit boss Jean-Pierre Mustier’s announcement to list a shell company in Europe.

Lead Channel

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >, Payments Modernisation: The CloudPayments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
London listing review outlines fundamental reforms to UK capital markets
/markets

London listing review outlines fundamental reforms to UK capital markets

Former stock exchange chief Rolet sees role for LSE in Spacs, crypto and green finance
/markets

Former stock exchange chief Rolet sees role for LSE in Spacs, crypto and green finance

Apex Clearing to go public via Spac

23 Feb

MoneyLion joins Spac party

12 Feb

OppFi takes the Spac route to go public

12 Feb

SoFi nears deal to go public via Spac - Reuters

08 Jan

Trending

  1. Ripple settles with Youtube over XRP scam suit

  2. JPMorgan closes Chase Pay

  3. Former HSBC innovation chief Balkin joins JPMorgan Chase

  4. Citi streamlines cross-border payments with digital documentation

  5. Santander UK preps for major overhaul with new senior tech hires

Research
See all papers »
Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship