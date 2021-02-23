Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Apex Clearing

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Post-trade & ops Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Apex Clearing to go public via Spac

Apex Clearing to go public via Spac

Custody and clearing fintech Apex Clearing is set to go public via a Spac with blank-check company Northern Star Investment Corp II in a transaction valued at $4.7 billion.

Apex will list on the New York Stock Exchange after the deal, which is expected to provide up to $850 million of gross cash proceeds, which includes an upsized $450 million from investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Baron Capital Group, Coatue and Winslow Capital Management.

Apex claims over 200 clients - including online brokerages, traditional wealth managers, wealth-tech, professional traders, and consumer brands - for its technology, which helps with instant account opening and funding, trade execution and settlement, and the safekeeping of customer assets.

The firm is also a significant player in digital assets, providing digital custody, clearing, real-time crypto solutions, fractional share-trading and other services. More than one million crypto accounts were opened through Apex last year.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company generated unaudited operating revenues of approximately $236 million and unaudited adjusted Ebitda of approximately $86 million.

William Capuzzi, CEO, Apex, says: "We are in the first inning of the digital revolution in financial services, and our merger with Northern Star will provide Apex with the resources and flexibility to accelerate our growth, scale our platform, and expand our offerings and market share alongside our clients."

Related Companies

Apex Clearing

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Post-trade & ops Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar On-Demand] Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar On-Demand] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Fina[Webinar On-Demand] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

Trending

Trending

  1. MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

  2. Citi loses legal battle over $0.5 billion funds transfer gaffe

  3. DXC Technology signs deal with Temenos

  4. Revolut rolls out QR code-based payments for business customers

  5. Google introduces pay for parking within Google Maps

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?