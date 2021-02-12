Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
OppFi takes the Spac route to go public

OppFi takes the Spac route to go public

Opportunity Financial is the latest US fintech to go public via a merger with a special acquisition company.

The transaction with FG New America Acquisition implies an equity valuation at closing for the combined company of approximately $800 million and is expected to be fully funded through cash in trust.

Upon closing, the combined company's common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'OPFI'.

OppFi offers loans and other financial propducts to consumers typically shunned by big banks. The core customer is the median US consumer, earning approximately $50,000 annually, employed and has a bank account, but is often locked out of traditional mainstream financial products

The company has facilitated more than 1.5 million loans over the past nine years and is expected to turn in $323 million in revenue for 2020.

[Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance, [Webi[Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

