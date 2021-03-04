Mouro Capital pairs Clikalia and Creditas to create online property platform in Mexico

Mouro Capital, the fintech venture vehicle backed by Banco Santander, is to pool the services of two of its portfolio companies to create a new joint venture for online property sales in Mexico.

The combination brings together Spanish online property platform Clikalia and Latin American digital lending company Creditas.



Acting in concert with Mouro Capital, the joint venture will employ a 100-strong team to provide Mexican customers with a consolidated technology platform for buying and selling and financing their homes



Manuel Silva Martínez, general partner at Mouro Capital, says: “At Mouro Capital we are constantly seeking ways of creating value for our companies and the market. The collaboration between Clikalia and Creditas to serve the Mexican market seemed like a unique opportunity for us. Mexico is an exciting market which is redefining certain business models to make them more transparent, accessible and efficient. Clikalia México is perfectly equipped to make its mark in the property sector."