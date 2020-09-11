Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Santander spins out fintech VC; doubles allocated funds to $400m

Santander spins out fintech VC; doubles allocated funds to $400m

Santander is spinning out its Innoventures fintech venture capital unit and doubling its commitment to the newly autonomous fund to $400 million.

Now called Mouro Capital, the fund will manage the existing portfolio of Santander Innoventures, which has invested in 36 startups in Europe and the Americas since its launch in 2014.

It will be led by general partner Manuel Silva Martínez, who joined Innoventures five years ago and has led the fund since 2018, and senior advisor Chris Gottschalk, who joined from Blumberg Capital in 2019 to boost the unit's Silicon Valley position.

With its expanded warchest, Mouro will continue to deploy capital across Europe and the Americas, primarily leading rounds with initial investments of up to $15 million and further follow-on reserves.

Says Manuel Silva Martínez: "By becoming more autonomous, we will gain in agility, attract entrepreneurial talent to the investment team, and further align to our entrepreneurs’ success."

Innoventures was one of the first bank fintech VC funds when it was set up in 2014 with an initial $100 million commitment designed to help Santander get in on the ground floor at startups leading the financial services digital revolution.

The fund has been an early investor in companies which have since reached unicorn status, such as Ripple, Tradeshift and Upgrade. It has also seen some strong exits, including the sale of
iZettle to PayPal in 2018 for $2 billion, and Kabbage's recent acquisition by American Express.

The fund has seen an internal rate of returns in 25-35% range since inception and a c.1.75x cash-on-cash multiple portfolio-wide.

It has also proved a hit in terms of relationship building, with 70% of the fund's current portfolio working with Santander.

Ana Botín, executive chairman, Santander, says "that by increasing our investment, while giving greater autonomy to the fund, we can be even more agile and further accelerate the digital
transformation of the group".

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Incorporating RTGS, ISO 20022 and cross-border migration into payments modernisation plans

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH, [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHT[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Trending

Related News
Santander invests in alternative lender Upgrade
/retail

Santander invests in alternative lender Upgrade

Santander InnoVentures invests in Latin American SME lender a55
/startups

Santander InnoVentures invests in Latin American SME lender a55

Santander InnoVentures hires VC vet to boost Silicon Valley position

19 Mar 2019

Santander joins $55 million round in Creditas

17 Apr 2018

Santander InnoVentures steps up fintech spending

12 Jul 2017

Santander InnoVentures joins Ripple funding round

06 Oct 2015

Trending

  1. HMRC puts &#163;3 million Open Banking project out to tender

  2. Starling Bank follows Monzo with new charging structure

  3. Starling Bank launches Kite cards for kids

  4. Google Cloud hires Derek White to lead FS business

  5. Visa faces EU scrutiny over digital wallet licencing rules

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption