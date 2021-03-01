HSBC launches programme to help customers go digital

As it closes branches and Covid-19 hastens the move to digital channels, HSBC has launched an education programme to help customers make the transition to online and mobile banking.

The HSBC@Home programme is designed to educate and upskill customers on a range of topics from digital tools and services to fraud and financial fitness. The sessions are delivered through live virtual webinars and are hosted by specially trained branch staff.



Last month the bank said it will close 82 branches in the UK this year as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates the trend away from in-person banking and towards digital channels.



Some 90% of all customer contact now taking place over the phone, internet or smartphone, while the bank has seen over 750,000 new mobile app registrations in the last 12 months.



However, with some people - including the elderly - less comfortable with digital services, HSBC is contacting customers and inviting them to join HSBC@Home. Over 350 specialists across HSBC UK branches have received training to deliver the programme and the bank has held around 200 sessions for customers so far.



Jackie Uhi, Uk head of network, HSBC, says: "With many people embracing digital as their primary banking channel - some for the first time - we have developed HSBC@Home to help build confidence and enhance their digital skillset.



"The programme, which will be delivered across our UK branches, covers everything from how to register for our digital services and what you can do via the mobile app and online banking, to guarding yourself against fraud.”